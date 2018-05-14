Ever since our phones stopped auto-deleting the extra "makeup" from "no-makeup makeup," many of us accepted the phrase as not only a much-discussed trend, but also a lifestyle choice. And it's one that most of us fully embrace — if only on rushed mornings.
It makes sense: Skin is always in, but when dealing with the skin on your face, your options for showing your best barefaced look tend to rely on some amount of foundation or concealer, which, as you know, can feel heavy to some and require time to apply. So what are you to do if you hate foundation, or just don't have the time, but still want some coverage?
Lucky for all of us, there is plenty of face makeup out there made by like-minded brands that understand our mutual hatred and frustration with heavy foundation. But the best part of our favorite lightweight face products? They're all able to be applied with your (clean) fingers.
Culled from both the drugstore and luxury beauty counters alike, all in varying degrees of coverage, the options ahead will become staples in your makeup bag. We promise there are no complex techniques to confuse you here, just foolproof makeup that looks like anything but. After all, a truly solid no-makeup makeup routine begins (and basically ends) with the complexion.