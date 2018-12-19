The Best Concealers For All Your Skin Concerns

Jeans, white t-shirts, bras, tennis shoes. For items we like to call “the basics,” it sure can be difficult to find ones that fit just right. And it's not just in fashion. The trusty product we rely upon to work miracles — a.k.a concealer — can often be either too chalky, too thin, too sparkly, or too flat. It's like the Goldilocks of the beauty world. That's usually why many of us tend to stick to the same one for long periods of time, because once you find that one good concealer, it's usually a done deal. That is, until now, because we set out to find the perfect concealer for every skin type, preference, and concern.
Ahead, you'll find our favorite concealers, no matter if you're dry or oily, hyperpigmented or acneic, prone to dark circles or allergic reactions. As for a new strapless bras and comfy jeans, you're on your own with that.
For Sensitive Skin
Those with easily-irritated skin will love this tube from eco-chic brand W3ll People. It's formulated without parabens, fragrance, phthalates, and mineral oil, plus it seriously covers redness without drying out skin, thanks to the aloe vera juice and green tea extract.
For Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars
A good full coverage concealer usually manages to cover most scars, but sometimes, extra measures need to be taken. Color correcting concealers that have peach, orange, or red undertones work wonders to counteract the dark pigments in your skin. Just blend one over your problem areas and top it off with a light dab of your favorite concealer to disguise the color. What scars? What sun spots?
Sunscreen is especially important when you're dealing with hyperpigmentation. This formula, which is silky and packed with SPF 25, gives you the concealer coverage you need with a little added protection for your acne scars.
When it comes to dark spots, the goal is more so to neutralize rather than bury, so that's why a lightweight, buildable formula like Make Up For Ever's works.
For Dark Undereye Circles
Nyx's Dark Circle Concealer comes in four shades that employ peach, apricot, or orange tones to cancel out the blueish/purplish hues of undereye circles. We suggest using your fingers, rather than a brush, to gently tap this concealer onto your skin. The warmth from your fingers will help blend out the highly-pigmented product.
Even the best undereye concealers can veer dry, powdery, and too matte, which only ends up accentuating what you're trying to hide in the long run. This full coverage, waterproof option does no such thing. Rather, it adds a subtle radiance (not sparkle) to the area that you didn't even know you needed.
If you're a victim of undereye circles, you know that dry skin just makes it worse. This concealer is creamy, smooth, and blends in easily — without leaving dry patches behind.
This concealer appears yellow on the wand, but melts into purple-based circles, diffusing the unwanted darkness. With over a dozen shades in the range, a quick swatch will lead you to the right color for you.
Bobbi Brown's set of cream concealers are great for color correcting. Expect a hint of peach, pink, or red to neutralize the blue tones that accentuate undereye circles. There's 19 different shades, so there's a good chance you can find your color-correcting match.
Multipurpose Concealing
R29 Senior Beauty Writer Rachel Krause trusts in this full-coverage formula to cover all of her skin concerns — and for the entire day. "It covers raised zits and dark spots as well as dark circles and the bluish veins that are visible around my eye area because I have the skin of a sea walnut," she says. "Perhaps most importantly, the slight tackiness means it holds up throughout the day, but it’s creamy enough that it looks completely natural."
Dealing with redness? Try this formula from Glossier. "This works to cover up the redness around my nose and that annoying purple-ish tint on the inner corner of my eyes," says R29 Beauty Editorial Assistant Megan Decker. "So, my skin's just a bit more even, brighter, and dewier than it would be on its own."
With a super silky, full coverage formula, this Kevyn Aucoin concealer-meets-foundation nourishes the skin under the eyes with help from jojoba and honey.
This Nars concealer is a cult favorite because the creamy texture glides on smoothly, making for easy application, but dries matte.
This concealer from Urban Decay is highly-pigmented — meaning it will cover up even the most gnarly red bumps in the middle of a bad breakout — but the formula is lightweight, blendable, and almost undetectable on the skin, so it melts in just about anywhere it's needed.
Acne
Despite this concealer's medium-but-buildable coverage, it feels light as air on the skin. Plus, it contains a slew of oil-absorbing and zit-fighting ingredients like kaolin clay, tea tree oil, and sulfur.
Cat Quinn, R29's Beauty Director, swears by this formula. "It's super thin and creamy but somehow covers acne scars and pimples as well as my thicker, pastier concealers."
As the name implies, this long-wearing liquid concealer simply lets you pat away imperfections, so even your most stubborn breakouts will be safely hidden. Bonus: You can even blend a little in with your moisturizer to get sheer, even, all-over coverage.
While this concealer from Clé de Peau works quite well on discoloration and redness, we particularly love it for covering up breakouts. Why? It's insanely pigmented and never accentuates dry skin.
This two-pan compact allows you to customize your shade and coverage. Plus, the creamy concealer is very moisturizing, so it won't slide right off in humidity. For smaller spots, you can use a tiny detail brush and for larger areas, a fluffy brush or sponge will work just fine.
Oily
This concealer was designed to last a whopping 15 hours on the skin — and we can comfortably say that it's one of the longest-lasting ones we've ever tried. For extra staying power, top it off with a dusting of setting powder.
A full-coverage concealer that feels lightweight, but has the power to cover even the darkest tattoos — and gnarliest hormonal breakouts. "This is one of the most opaque concealers I've ever used and really does stay on for hours upon hours," says Lexy Lebsack, R29 Senior Beauty Editor, noting that it dries to a very matte finish.
Not only does the weightless formula of this cream-to-powder stick leave skin with the perfect natural-looking matte finish, but the twist-up packaging makes it beyond easy to tote around with you for any and all touchups — not that you’ll need to.
We never thought we'd meet a concealer we didn't have to set with powder — until we used this. Even better, it's such a full coverage formula that you can use as a foundation replacement, just dot over just-moisturized skin and blend.
This product may have a velvety-matte finish, but it manages to cover everything from acne scars to redness without looking dry, patchy, or heavy on skin — making it perfect for oily complexions.
Dry & Mature
Unlike many concealers, which can emphasize dry patches and flakes on the skin, this one actually hydrates with its gentle coconut water- and hyaluronic acid-rich formula.
This buildable concealer provides all-day hydration and feels so lightweight that you'll forget you even layered on any makeup at all. You won't have to worry about it cracking or fading with its transfer-, sweat-, humidity-, and water-resistant formula. Honestly, we could go on forever about this product — that's why it's our 2018 Beauty Innovator Award winner.
This formula is creamy enough to easily dab on with your fingertips or with a dense concealer brush. The coverage is essential for a no-makeup makeup look and ensures your skin actually looks like your skin — without any dry patches or pilling.
This concealer contains Tarte's famous maracuja oil, which hydrates and smooths imperfections without settling into fine lines and creasing a few hours into the day. It's full coverage, but never feels heavy and piled on.
This does-it-all concealer masks dark spots and undereye circles, but also has a built-in primer at its core to blur imperfections and leave skin with a velvety finish.
This pick is great for those who want to brighten and conceal their undereyes in one fell swoop. "It's lasting and glides on nicely — plus, it sets well so it won't fade or crease," makeup artist Andre Sarmiento says. And if that's not convincing enough, it was recently reported to be the most popular concealer sold in food, drug, and mass stores.
Stick concealers can be so dry, the formula might even pull at your skin when you apply it — making flaky patches worse. This, on the other hand, does the opposite. Not only does it provide full coverage all day long, it's also creamier than your favorite milkshake.
