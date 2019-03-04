Skip navigation!
Must-Have Wardrobe Staples
Shopping
The Best Of The Basics: The Buys That Defy Trends
by
Us
More from Must-Have Wardrobe Staples
Fashion
Now That You've Marie Kondo'd Your Closet, Shop These 23 Spring Wardrobe...
Eliza Huber
Mar 4, 2019
Fashion
20 Black Strappy Sandals To Slide Your Feet Into This Spring
Eliza Huber
Feb 27, 2019
Shopping
Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are The Best White Button Downs For Every Style And Body
Emily Ruane
Feb 21, 2019
Fashion
All The Wardrobe Essentials You Should Buy Up This Week
It's Monday, which for a lot of people means an early morning wakeup call and the daunting task of responding to a weekend's worth of emails. But what's
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Suit Up: 10 Workwear Basics To Buy This Month
Unfortunately, not all companies can list their dress code as "creative." While start-ups and newer ventures have become more relaxed with their clothing
by
Us
Fashion
19 Wardrobe Essentials You Can Get At Target — All For Under $30
We imagine there's an alternate universe where we're capable of not overbuying at Target, but for now, we're stuck in our own reality. It's a proven
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
And Comfort Is A Plus-Size Minimalist's Dream
It's a simple concept: Clothes that are tried on and tested by real women across an array of sizes and body shapes are, in turn, going to be a real
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
21 Essentials For The Best Summer, Ever
We enjoyed those few beautiful days of real spring. Now, it's just a humid, sometimes warm, sometimes cold road to the big shebang: summer 2017. And we've
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Gigi Hadid & Kendall Jenner's Stylist Shares Her Must-Have S...
If you’ve ever noticed Kendall Jenner’s affinity for duster coats or Gigi Hadid’s penchant for mirrored sunglasses, you can thank Monica Rose. The
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Get Your Wardrobe In Shape With These Easy Buys
You know it's spring when you switch your coffee order from steamed to iced and your allergies return with a vengeance. Another telltale sign of the new
by
Alison Ives
Fashion
This Is Your New One-Stop Shop For Affordable Work Clothes
Since you (likely) spend five out of the seven days of the week at the office, creating some type of rhythm or routine for getting dressed each morning is
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Living
5 Ways To Fix Your Worst Clothing Mistakes
Some people are born with a natural talent for keeping themselves spotless. Buffalo wings, red wine, and lidless cups of coffee don't scare them. White
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fashion
15 Fresh Essentials That'll Put A Spring In Your (Workout) Step
"It's too cold." "I'm too tired." "My nose is running." "It's too snowy." Come the final days of winter, we can come with literally any excuse not to work
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
10 Weekend Essentials Cool Girls Swear By
With winter disappearing into the rear-view mirror — on the calendar, at least — it's time to straighten out our off-duty weekend wardrobe for spring.
by
Alison Ives
Fashion
Transitional Essentials You'll Wear Again & Again
Transitional dressing can sound pretty intimidating. It kind of feels like, "Wait, I have a winter wardrobe, and a summer wardrobe, and now I need
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
This Brand Is Known For Leggings — But Its Latest Launch Will Sur...
Odds are, you know Aday because of its leggings — maybe you're even one of the 2,000 people on the wait list for a pair. The brand emerged in 2015, just
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
7 Luxury Basics Worth Investing In
In the same way a building is made to withstand time with a solid underpinning of steel and careful construction, what makes an outfit truly timeless is a
by
Jenny Hartman
Shopping
If You Love Everlane, You'll Love This New Line Of Modern Essentials
Admittedly, we put a lot of emphasis on trends. And while we're always down to try something new, it's the basics we always come back to time and time
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Behold, The Fashion Stuff You
Probably
Only Need One Of
As fashion editors, it is our civic duty to Dumpster dive through the internet and bring forth our favorite trends of the moment. That is, of course, so
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
How To Build A Winter Wardrobe With Just 10 Items
Each year, building out a solid winter wardrobe can feel like quite the to-do. There's a balance to strike, and our cold-weather clothes need to be as
by
Rachel Besser
Vacations
What To Bring On A Year-Long Trip When You Only Have One Suitcase
When I decided to give up my cozy Brooklyn apartment, quit my job at a fashion magazine, and join my husband on a year-long national tour of a Broadway
by
Deenie Hartzog-Mi...
Trends
The Meaning Behind "Pussy Bow Blouse" & Other Wardrobe Staples
In light of the conversation sparked by Melania Trump's recent debate-night outfit, we're revisiting the history of some of our favorite wardrobe staples
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
The 30 Fall Wardrobe Essentials Your Closet Needs
Overhauling your wardrobe for fall means dotting your "i"s and crossing your "t"s — and then going back and doing it all again with a bigger pen. When
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
How To Fall-Proof Your Wardrobe In 10 Easy Steps
Why does transitional dressing have to be so complicated? When the seasons start to change, choosing an outfit each morning gets a whole lot more
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Items Our Editors Have Worn 30+ Times
Even though it may seem like we're constantly buying into new trends, the fact of the matter is, our closets look a whole lot like yours. Sure, there are
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
15 "Back-To-School" Essentials For Adults
Getting into August always makes me nostalgic about back-to-school time as a kid. It meant replacing all my old notebooks and binders, wandering the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
We're Stocking Up On This Affordable Unisex Line
Sometimes, when we're sick of fussy clothing, fast fashion trends, and jacked-up pricing, nothing feeds our style craving quite like beelining to the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
We're Calling It Now: This Brand Is The Next Reformation
While you were sunning yourself, sipping on rosé, and celebrating America's birthday, Garrett Gerson and April Liang were busy launching YSTR, a new
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
10 Summer Wardrobe Essentials, According To Fashion Editors
It's a fun thought that a new season means a whole new wardrobe, but we’ll let you in on a little secret: That’s not even how fashion editors approach
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
New Ways To Wear Your Favorite Wardrobe Staples
We know buying new clothing isn't always a reality. Whatever the reason may be — whether you're saving up for a hard-earned vacation or just putting
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
