If You Love Everlane, You’ll Love This New Line Of Modern Essentials

Admittedly, we put a lot of emphasis on trends. And while we're always down to try something new, it's the basics we always come back to time and time again. So, when we caught wind of a brand new label with essentials at its core, we were eager to get the scoop on what makes these "basics," well, not so basic. For lovers of companies like Everlane and A.P.C. — the kind of people who live in jeans and a leather jacket — Vacation is for you.
The line, which produced a selection classic pieces meant to integrate into any (yes, any) wardrobe seamlessly, came to life when its founders struggled to find wear everyday staples at their desired level of craftsmanship — and, even trickier, at an accessible price point. So, Meghann Stephenson and Krys Maniecki, who met during their time at Pamela Love, decided to create their own.
"One day at work, we were commiserating about how neither of us could find a leather jacket that was in our budget, but still had the qualities that make a piece feel like a worthwhile investment; a high level of craftsmanship, attention to detail and impeccable fit," the co-founders tell Refinery29. "We started looking at vintage moto jackets, admiring the details, talking about what we would do differently, and how to modernize it for our needs, while respecting the classic design elements. The concept of Vacation formed organically and selfishly from there. We just wanted to make high quality pieces that fit seamlessly into our friends and our closets at a more accessible price point than the current market offers."
Their debut collection includes both men's and women's styles; the latter is, of course, made up of pieces like a flawless leather jacket (which justifiably has the highest price of the bunch, coming in at $990), a classic button-up, and vintage-wash jeans that look like they'd be worn by Jane Birkin (which fall into the $150-$300 price range).
And, if you're curious about the name — considering the pieces have nothing to do with bikinis or sandals — we were too. "We knew [the name] had to reflect us and what we set out to accomplish with the brand. One night, after a long day we were talking and one of us said, 'I need a vacation,'" they explain. "At first neither of us hated it, then we grew to love it. Working on the brand became a vacation from our day jobs and it also reflected our core pieces; the staples that would travel everywhere with you."
So, if you need a little "vacation" from the stores you're used to frequenting, stock up on the label's first drop by clicking ahead. The shirting and denim are available to purchase right now, the leather jackets are available for a pre-order, and the wool pieces will be released at a later date (so stay tuned!). Here's to rounding out your everyday uniform once and for all.