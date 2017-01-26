If You Love Everlane, You’ll Love This New Line Of Modern Essentials

And, if you're curious about the name — considering the pieces have nothing to do with bikinis or sandals — we were too. "We knew [the name] had to reflect us and what we set out to accomplish with the brand. One night, after a long day we were talking and one of us said, 'I need a vacation,'" they explain. "At first neither of us hated it, then we grew to love it. Working on the brand became a vacation from our day jobs and it also reflected our core pieces; the staples that would travel everywhere with you."