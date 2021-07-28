29 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals We’re Actually Shopping

Today, the color yellow signifies something virtual and thrilling: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to the public. Yep, from now through August 8, the sunshine hue is lending itself to limited-time deals across fashion, beauty, and home on Nordstrom's site — and we've already dug deep into the worthiest ones worth adding to our digital carts.
We here on the R29 Shopping Team have lived through a few years of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale and, therefore, have a pulse on its most coveted markdowns (aka the stuff that sells out the fastest). If you're not sure where to start and don't want to miss out on any of the good goods, then consult our editor-approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale best deals hit list ahead.
Spoiler: statusy Fellow kettles, fan-favorite Boy Smells candles, and polarizing pairs of Ugg slippers all made the cut.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.