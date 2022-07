Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Beauty Haul Goals

Unlike any other beauty sale, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is packin' with sale-exclusive value sets on makeup, skin care, hair, fragrance, and more that you can only 1) find at Nordstrom and 2) for the duration of the sale. We're talking rarely (if ever) discounted brands like Augustinus Bader Le Labo , among many other treasures. To get you started, we've cherry-picked the 17 most stellar (and likely to sell out fast) deals that you would be remiss to not cart ASAP.