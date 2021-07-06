All The Dates & Details For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you've clicked yourself to this page, then you're here for all the need-to-know info on Nordstrom's biggest annual event — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — and we're ready to type it to you. The reader-favorite retailer's highly anticipated shopping spree is kicking off this month with a bevy of scorchin'-hot deals on top brands across fashion, beauty, home, and beyond. Although general and early access to the sale has yet to open up, Nordstrom launched its preview deals today — meaning you can get started on browsing the markdowns and building your wishlist before the event officially kicks off and sell-out chaos inevitably ensues. Below, peep the answers to any Nordstrom Anniversary Sale queries along with a smattering of top preview deals Nordy Club members will be able to shop early. Bookmark this page because there's more to come.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially runs from July 28, 2021, through August 8, 2021. However, early access for the sale kicks off as early as July 12. (More on that below.)
How do I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale early?
Depending on your Nordy Club member tier status, you can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale as early as July 12 — which is less than a week away! Icons get first dibs, followed by Ambassadors (July 14) and Influencers (July 16). According to messaging on the site, shoppers who aren't yet members can still apply to get approved for a Nordstrom credit card for early shopping access plus a $60 Bonus Note offer for new cardmembers.
Our advice for non-cardmembers: scour the sale preview early to set up a game plan of what you actually want to shop for. If you log in, you can save your most coveted items to your wish list so they're all in one place to easily add to your cart once you get access to the sale.
What are the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals?
As with previous years, you can expect the steepest savings on Nordstrom-exclusive labels like Zella leggings and BP wardrobe essentials. That said, longtime Nordy stans know that there are just as many amazing deals on big-name brands like Nike, Alo, Calpak, Kiehl's, Charlotte Tilbury, Oribe, and more. Plus, as an extra-special treat, Nordstrom has added several new-to-Anniversary-Sale offerings from Teva (!), La Ligne (!!), and Dyson (!!!) to name a few.
What are the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale early access deals?
