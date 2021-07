All The Dates & Details For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you've clicked yourself to this page, then you're here for all the need-to-know info on Nordstrom 's biggest annual event — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — and we're ready to type it to you. The reader-favorite retailer's highly anticipated shopping spree is kicking off this month with a bevy of scorchin'-hot deals on top brands across fashion, beauty, home, and beyond. Although general and early access to the sale has yet to open up, Nordstrom launched its preview deals today — meaning you can get started on browsing the markdowns and building your wishlist before the event officially kicks off and sell-out chaos inevitably ensues. Below, peep the answers to any Nordstrom Anniversary Sale queries along with a smattering of top preview deals Nordy Club members will be able to shop early. Bookmark this page because there's more to come.