A Fashion Editor’s Guide To The Best Things To Buy At Nordstrom

It’s no secret that we have a lot of love for Nordstrom. Since the heritage department store is also an unequivocal R29 reader-favorite shopping destination, you can find us frequenting the site on a daily basis — in search of everything from look-at-me swimwear to crowd-pleasing long sundresses and marked-down designer bags from the Half-Yearly sale (topical because it’s going on now). Thanks to our frequent constitutionals down Nordstrom’s digital aisles, we’re well acquainted with its bounty of hidden-gem products and how overwhelming sifting through that selection can be.