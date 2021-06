25 Long Sundresses Perfect For Long Summer Days

The only thing better than a long summer day is a long summer sundress to while away those bonus sunshine hours in. Warm weather usually makes us want to wear less — but if the rise of the house dress has taught us anything this past year, then it's that higher temperatures don't necessarily require higher hemlines. In fact, more can very well be more when you find a long sundress that strikes the perfect balance of lengthy and loose (aka our sartorial mantra for summer dressing ).