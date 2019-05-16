Story from Fashion

29 Under-$125 Dresses To Show Off In

By now, you're ready to wave goodbye to your drawer of constricting pants and leggings — so much so that you've made a comprehensive shopping spreadsheet that includes all of your favorite sundresses and skin-baring frocks from around the web. But before you click “sort” on the price column and order it “low to high," read on. We’ve done all of the budgeting legwork for you, and you’ll be happy to know that there’s plenty of prettiness to be found.
Dressing your best for the sunny seasons doesn’t have to mean parting with your hard-earned cash on that dreamy (but pricy) poplin puff-sleeved gown. For most of us, that designer-made, upper-hundreds frock is more #budgetgoals than reality right now, so we dug deep and found some lovely ones that will leave room on the balance sheet for the Airbnb deposit and/or chipping in for that case of rosé. Ahead, find the season's best dresses that look like a million bucks, but actually ring in under $125.
J.Crew
Midi Wrap Dress In Allover Eyelet
$138.00$76.99
People Tree
Stacie Maxi Dress
$117.00
World Market
Oatmeal And Burnt Orange Embroidered Phoeb...
$19.98
City Chic
Gelato Stripe Maxi Dress
$119.00
& Other Stories
A-line Cotton Dress
$85.00
J.O.A.
Cinch Front Midi Dress
$59.00
Anthropologie
Elina Woven Dress
$120.00
Topshop
Black Floral Plunge Pinafore Dress
$100.00
H&M
Dress With Tie Detail
$59.99
Eloquii
Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress
$119.95
Echoine
Sundress With Belt & Pockets
$23.99
Urban Outfitters
Dallas Plunging V-neck Midi Dress
$59.00
Astr The Label
Joan Floral Midi Dress
$110.00
Everlane
The Japanese Goweave Picnic Dress
$120.00
ModCloth
In Your Nature Maxi Dress
$109.00
Pixie Market
Ruched Tie Front Maxi Dress
$122.00
Time and Tru
Belted Midi Shirt Dress With Pocket
$24.88
Leith
Floral Print Maxi Dress
$79.00
ASOS
Curve Floral Printed Shirred Sundress
$48.00$38.00
Mango
Midi Printed Dress
$59.99
Ganni
Roseburg Floral-print Crepe De Chine Dress
$149.00$79.00
Outerknown
Neptune Tank Dress
$98.00
Dusen Dusen
Alice Dress
$99.00
Farrow
Elodie Tie Dye Dress
$108.00
Madewell
Ruffle-sleeve Maxi Dress
$118.00$79.99
Who What Wear
Eyelet Long Sleeve V-neck Front Tie Maxi D...
$42.99
Bardot
Bardot Leopard Wrap Dress
$109.00
Romwe
Scallop Hem Party Short Dress
$21.99
Socialite
Ruffle Wrap Hi-lo Midi Dress
$32.97
