5 The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Fashion Collabs To Rep Your Team

Move over Love Island , there’s another group of heartthrobs taking over our screens. The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty (based on the novels by Jenny Han) has launched on Amazon Prime, with two episodes released so far — and we’re fully tangled in the web of its love triangle. Who will Belly (played by Lola Tung) choose in the end? Whether you’re team Conrad (Christopher Briney) or team Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), we’re all team TSITP. So, of course, we want to proudly show off our adoration for the characters.Luckily, several brands (including Gen Z-approved and Refinery29-reader favorites) have recently released TSITP fashion collaborations. From Finch College polo tops and daisy bag charms to infinity symbol rings and nautical bikinis, there are plenty of references to the series. So whether you’re looking for kitschy, on-the-nose details or subtle nods to the character’s wardrobes, the five collaborations below (most of which are available on a dedicated Amazon storefront ) will fill your heart.Read on to shop preppy, breezy, and romantic jewelry, shoes, swimwear , and more to have yourself an East-Coast-beach-town-coded summer.