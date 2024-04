Catbird x J.Crew Is Here To Sail You Away To Warmer Weather

Launching this week, the limited-edition jewelry collection — which follows the 2014 partnership between the two New York-based brands — captures the nautical spirit of the classic American brand by finding inspiration in archival J.Crew catalogs circa the ’90s, as well as in the personal vintage charm collection of its womenswear director, Olympia Gayot . Catbird then took things a step further by also looking to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the home base for its jewelry studio, to complete the maritime vibe of the capsule.