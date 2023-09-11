Olympia Gayot’s Fall Uniform Includes Maxi Skirts & Pinstripe Suits

Pants have been getting wider for the past couple of seasons, and this fall, Gayot is embracing the versatility of this staple. “You can dress it up with a heel and a shrunken top underneath for a really cool, directional look or even dress it down with a pair of sneakers for everyday,” she says. For the J. Crew fall collection, Gayot and her team went for a canvas fabric, the same used for the brand’s classic trench coats: “It’s very structured, sits off your body, and has this very editorial, ready-to-wear, polished look,” she says.