The Loafer Has Gone Diesel & We’re Here For It

We’ve noticed that the traditionally streamlined loafer has gotten a little, well, chunkier lately. While whiling away the hours in quarantine, it seems that the Type-A footwear favored by professionals found some off-the-clock time to really let loose — resulting in a new swole look that's earned a coveted spot on our spring-style wish lists.
Thanks to juiced-up and highly-embellished hardware with expanded proportions, the chunky loafer is soft-shoeing out of its stuffy sartorial comfort zone. Plus, the addition of sky-high treaded soles means that the brogue offers quite a bit more shock absorption than its more delicate predecessors — upping the support factor just in time for warm-weather walkabouts. Ahead, find 18 of such bulked-up loafers that will help you stomp into a new season.
