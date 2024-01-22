All The Winter Fashion Items Our Team Swears By In 2024

Winter, it’s the dreariest season of them all. And when it comes to cold-weather fashion, it’s hardly a controversial opinion to say it’s the season hardest to be stylish for, too.
Fashion-wise, there’s little redemption for, aside from the comfy coats and warm knits. Yet it’s when we require the most functional and versatile clothing to actually protect us from the elements. Winter essentials are also some of the biggest investments in our wardrobes, making it a never-ending challenge to find just the right coat that looks and feels good but also somehow keeps you warm enough to actually enjoy your day.
Luckily, the Refinery29 team has tried it all, from wool coats and knee-high boots to layer-friendly jeans and fitness-approved jackets. Before making your seasonal investments, take a look at some of the team’s winter must-haves.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.