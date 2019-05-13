Skip navigation!
Beauty
I Tried Red Color Corrector —& Now I'm A Believer
Thatiana Diaz
Editors' Picks
Jewish American Heritage Month
Goy Seeking Girl: Why People Pretend To Be Jewish On JDate
Rebecca Linde
May 13, 2019
Kate Hudson: Why Not All Celebrity Brands Are Created Equal
Justin Ravitz
May 13, 2019
Tech
All The Memorial Day Tech Deals You Can't Miss
Anabel Pasarow
May 17, 2019
Shopping
R29ers Share Their Most Random Shopping Resources
Emily Ruane
May 16, 2019
Beauty
22 Beauty Products That Won Our Editors' Hearts In April
Thatiana Diaz
Apr 30, 2019
Fashion
The 17 Summer Fashion Trends Editors Are Wearing
Michelle Li
Apr 16, 2019
Beauty
15 Spring Beauty Products Our Editors Used To The Last Drop
After you've swapped out your winter coats for eyelet sundresses, sent off your taxes, and bleached your bathtub, there's one more step before spring can
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Beauty Products Our Editors Are Purging For Spring Cleaning
What's that smell? No, it's not the scented dry shampoo that's masking your unwashed hair. It's spring. The season of flowers, dreamy manicures, and
Thatiana Diaz
Dedicated Feature
7 R29ers Dish On The Trends You Should Try This Spring
Despite our love for fuzzy socks, rib-knit turtlenecks, and teddy-bear coats, we'll be the first to admit that we're pretty over playing the layer game
Kelly Agnew
Beauty
The 20 Products Our Editors Were Loving In February
If there's anything that teases springtime more than a groundhog or bloggers sharing throwback photos in floral dresses on Instagram — we get it,
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Products I Use To Revive My Heat-Damaged Curls
It's been nearly two months since I made the decision to cut my hair and reclaim my curls. After years of weekly blowouts, my hair was looking limp thanks
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
7 Beauty Editor-Approved Lipsticks That Won't Come Off On Yo...
Let us paint a picture: You're getting ready to head out to dinner on February 14th. You've already picked out the perfect date-night outfit and, after
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The 10 Products Our Editors Used Over & Over Again In January
Between the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, two major awards shows, melodramatic pageant-girl feuds on The Bachelor, the battle of Fyre
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Summer Fridays' New Mask Is Finally Out — & It's
Go...
Even as someone born and raised in New York City, I've never grown immune to the cold. Every year when winter rolls around, I get grumpy about wearing a
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
9 Moisturizers Our Editors Swear By For Their Dry Winter Skin
It’s a cold, cold world out there right now, with temperatures in the Midwest dipping past Antarctic levels and polar vortexes fast becoming the new
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Hair Treatment Gave My Heat-Damaged Curls New Life
Growing up, my mom had only two priorities when it came to hair products: It must be on sale (if it's BOGO, even better), and it must smell good. I would
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
7 Editor-Approved Matte Lipsticks That Will Never Forsake You
For the average person, the promise to love someone (or something) for better or for worse, for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health is
aimee simeon
Beauty
9 Skin-Care Resolutions We're Making For A Glowing 2019
After years of promising to cut back on cheese and hit the gym daily come January 1st, we've come to accept that most resolutions — big or small — are
aimee simeon
Beauty
19 Ways To Spend A $50, $75, & $100 Sephora Gift Card
Free money is the best kind, which is why shopping with a gift card is the closest most of us will ever come to nirvana. If you left the holidays with a
Megan Decker
Beauty
We Tried $346 Worth Of Acne Products — & Our Favorite Is Less Tha...
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 New Beauty Products Our Editors Loved In December
Change is inevitable, and the next 12 months is bound to bring a lot of it. There are the new workout classes you'll love, the new restaurants you'll
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
We Tried $255 Worth Of Highlighters — & Found A Winner
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Best Red Lipsticks, According To Our Beauty Editors
As much as we can appreciate a nude lipstick, sometimes we want a lip color that pops — especially over the holidays. What's a sparkly dress without a
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
8 Beauty Subscriptions That Everyone On Your List Will Love
File this under the stuff no one tells you about being a grown-up: Getting mail isn't fun, it's just bills and credit card offers and random furniture
Erika Stalder
Dedicated Feature
Giving Is Great, But Here Are 10 Ways To Treat Yourself This Holi...
Here's a fun holiday-shopping idea: While you're racing around buying carefully considered gifts for your family/friends/barista/local shaman this
Chelsea Peng
Beauty
We Tried $95 Worth Of Eyebrow Products — & This Was The Clear Winner
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
Thatiana Diaz
Dedicated Feature
10 Reasons Why J.Crew Is So Good Right Now
To keep warm this holiday season, you could either a) form a penguin-like huddle with a group of friends; b) browse our edit of J.Crew's ace holiday
Chelsea Peng
Beauty
The New Launches Our Beauty Editors Tried & Loved In November
While you thought the worst of your beauty struggles were over when summer melted into fall — bye humidity, melting makeup, and chlorine-damaged hair
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Under-$20 Shampoo & Conditioners The Pros Actually Swear By
While most beauty pros can wax poetic about their favorite cheap mascaras and bargain hairsprays, they give the world of affordable shampoos and
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
We Tried Maybelline's New Lipstick To See If It's Reall...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Google Searches For This Moisturizer Are Up 1000% — But Does It W...
'Tis the season for toggling between the internet's best pie recipes and Black Friday deals on your favorite device, so we weren't exactly surprised when
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Concealer Is Like A Time Machine For Your Sleepless Nights
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This "Liquid Glass" Facial Serum Will Make You Break Up With High...
As someone who is heavily devoted to skin care, it's safe to say that I've been sucked in by all things K-beauty. Double cleansing, innovative ingredients
Thatiana Diaz
