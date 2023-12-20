We Tried Quince’s Bestsellers — Here’s What We’d Buy Again

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
From sustainable bedding to cozy outerwear, linen curtains to cashmere wraps — the online marketplace Quince truly has it all. And, as luck would have it, plenty of us R29 editors have it all too. Exaggerations aside, what we mean is that we've collectively carted, been gifted, and are the proud owners of an impressive chunk of the retailer's stacked inventory. So, dearly beloveds, we are gathered here today to divulge our expertly gathered intel on what we consider the creme de la creme of Quince's bestsellers.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Some of us snooze beneath Quince's [insert luxury fabric here] sheets every night. Meanwhile one of us gazes lovingly at her high-quality curtains every morning. Another looks utterly dashing in the retailer's under-$100 cashmere on her afternoon winter walks. Whatever the time, place, or product, if there's anything the R29 Shopping team totally recommends, it's the following tried-and-true Quince picks. So scroll on and get the inside scoop on these top-rated buys below.
"I am a really bad sleeper with a ton of sensory issues, so changing up sheets is always a bit of a risk for me. Anything that pills, tugs, or rubs at my skin the wrong way immediately gets the boot. These sateen sheets from Quince had NONE of those problems. Not even close. Newly washed sheets always feel great, but even after a week of sleeping on them, the Quince sheets remained soft, crisp, and fresh because they’re so breathable. They’ve been washed multiple times, have seen zero signs of wear or pilling, and, honestly, I can’t believe how affordable they are given how much they feel like my best sheet set (literally they’re one-third of the price). I’m probably going to get another set just so I don’t run this one pair into the ground… but even so, I don’t think that’ll be any time soon. "—Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"I’ve tried several Quince pieces, including its washable silk and cashmere sweaters, and I have been impressed by it all. I know the retailer's bedding is also a hit, and after trying the cashmere-blend duvet cover, I knew I wanted to try more. Quince's European Linen Sheet Set was definitely at the top of my list; I absolutely adore linen bedding since it feels crisp yet soft and super-breathable. (Linen bedding also looks so comfy and inviting — and I love that for me.) These come in a rainbow of shades, but I opted for the Sand colorway. I prefer light, neutral tones for my bed, and this pale beige hue fits the bill. At $170, they’re not exactly cheap, but they’re much less pricey than my other favorite set of linen sheets, which retail for $329 — nearly twice as expensive.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"Linen bedding can sometimes be a little scratchy, but these were decently soft right out of the box. (If you want to soften them up even more, I recommend washing before your first sleep.) These felt so luxe and cozy that I didn’t want to leave my bed the following morning; I’ll definitely be picking up another set or two in the near future and giving them as gifts to fellow lovers of bougie bedding." —Karina Hoshikawa, Affiliate Senior Writer
"Quince's Luxury Organic Sateen collection has officially stolen my heart. I have the duvet cover in the classic windowpane print, and it's so silky smooth and cool to the touch that I knew I had to get a bedsheet version ASAP. To spruce it up this time, I went for the nightfall blue color, and the deep shade looks so luxurious and dreamy that I feel like I'm floating down a deep lagoon at night.
If you have trouble sleeping from overheating, get ready for the best sleep of your life. I can vouch that it's equally buttery soft as the legendary duvet cover and breathable, whether you sleep in a full long-sleeve set or an old college T-shirt with PJ shorts. If you're looking for subtle ways to elevate your bedroom, I'm telling you now that you must start with Quince's glossy sateen bed sheets. There’s a color for everyone’s style preference and a range of mattress sizes from full to Cal King. "—Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"I never knew I could love a pair of sheets so much. I am such a hot sleeper; it’s ridiculous. These sheets are great because they are cool when I’m falling asleep and help keep me cozy while I’m asleep, so I don’t wake up in a hot sweat in the middle of the night. Not to mention they feel so luxurious that even my dog, Nugget, loves snuggling inside the covers with me (yes, I let Nugget snuggle with me inside the bed — she wears shoes outside!)." —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"Having only used comforters in the past, I decided to switch it up and try a duvet. I chose this 100% organic cotton duvet cover in a satiny finish in Charcoal (a color I figured could easily transition from winter to summer). After washing it out of the package, I used my own Amazon duvet insert to fill in the cover, which has handy, hidden button closures. While I’m sure I should’ve ironed it to get all the wrinkles out, I simply can’t be bothered, and honestly, it didn’t really bother me. However, I expected the sateen fabric to be a bit more lustrous like in the product photos, but they were more matte. But overall, it’s a durable no-nonsense duvet cover, and when paired with Quince’s matching sateen sham pillowcases, it gives me a put-together bed that looks chic and feels good getting into."—Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"You really can’t beat the softness and warmth a cashmere scarf brings. I was already sold when I saw this heather gray cashmere scarf on Quince’s website — it looks just like the kind of lush neutral that goes with any style, and the ribbed knit adds a bit of texture that any outfit could use. I was even more impressed when I actually had it wrapped around my neck. It’s so airy and soft, especially compared to the other slightly itchy wool scarves I own, and the material doesn’t pill. I’m wearing the thinner scarf version that has since been sold out, but I would highly recommend upgrading to the wider version anyway, which doubles as a stylish cashmere wrap for under $100."—Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"Everyone is wearing quarter zips this winter, and this black sweater keeps me on trend while enveloping my body in cozy alpaca wool. It warms me up instantly despite being super light, and it has been my go-to sweater for winter travels when I need to be economical about my luggage packing space. I often wear this on the plane with Quince’s stretchy Ponte Boot Cut Pant, another frequently worn item from my travel outfit stash. Do note that the item is cut in a smaller fit compared to what you see on the e-commerce photos, so I would go up a size where possible." —Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"I struggle with picking out curtains. My walls are a muted yellow hue, my couch is green, and my budget is focused on so many other things — aka, I never know what color to buy and what's truly worth it. However, I finally found the solution to my curtain-buying woes: Quince. Yes, I was gifted these curtains by the retailer, BUT — and it's a big but — I will be buying them again for my bedroom. This linen set hangs beautifully, thanks to the thick fabric and inner lining. Each blocks out daylight without completely coating my living room in darkness (although, Quince does offer a selection of blackout curtains), and both glide seamlessly across my $10 curtain rods because of the ample room provided by their top sleeves. In short, the construction of these curtains is excellent, and there are so many colors and sizes to choose from. So, if buying fabric for your windows stresses you out like me, run to Quince."—Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.