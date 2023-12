We Tried Quince’s Bestsellers — Here’s What We’d Buy Again

"I struggle with picking out curtains. My walls are a muted yellow hue, my couch is green, and my budget is focused on so many other things — aka, I never know what color to buy and what's truly worth it. However, I finally found the solution to my curtain-buying woes: Quince. Yes, I was gifted these curtains by the retailer, BUT — and it's a big but — I will be buying them again for my bedroom. This linen set hangs beautifully, thanks to the thick fabric and inner lining. Each blocks out daylight without completely coating my living room in darkness (although, Quince does offer a selection of blackout curtains ), and both glide seamlessly across my $10 curtain rods because of the ample room provided by their top sleeves. In short, the construction of these curtains is excellent, and there are so many colors and sizes to choose from. So, if buying fabric for your windows stresses you out like me, run to Quince."— Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer