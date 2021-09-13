11 Cashmere Sweaters For Channeling Nancy Meyers’ Movie Energy

The thing about cashmere, however, is that it’s expensive — it is a rare fiber, after all. With the majority of the world’s supply coming from goats specifically living in the Gobi Desert, there’s a relatively long-ish supply chain process linked to producing sweaters and the like. To that end, the best cashmere sweaters generally veer towards basic or neutral (for versatility’s sake) — and it's only fitting that they're often purchased as investment pieces. (On the flip side, if a style is too-good-to-be-true cheap, the sweater is likely sus or blended with other not-as-soft materials.)