11 Cashmere Sweaters For Channeling Nancy Meyers’ Movie Energy

With so many fashion retailers and brands throwing around the “100% cashmere” language around, it’s hard to sort out where to find the sweaters worthy of your hard-earned dollars. So, for this edition of Hype Machine , we scanned through countless sites to filter out the highest-rated cashmere layerables according to serious cozy-seekers like you. (And, while Uniqlo doesn’t partake in customer reviews, we feel the retailer’s collection of cashmere crewnecks still deserves an honorable mention here for its longstanding level of quality and affordability.) Now that we’ve got all that out of the way, click on to see the best cashmere sweater styles the world wide web has to offer.