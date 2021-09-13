11 Cashmere Sweaters For Channeling Nancy Meyers’ Movie Energy

Sweater aficionados know that cashmere is the premium cold-weather fabric for its superior warmth and softness. The prized fiber is made from cashmere goats, whose cold home requires their coat to be extra thick and warm to survive. Once turned into thread, however, it can be woven or knitted into varying thicknesses. So no matter how you prefer your cozy — perhaps as a ribbed cardigan, or as a fitted pullover, or even a light, sleeveless shell — the ways in which you can layer and wear it are limitless.
The thing about cashmere, however, is that it’s expensive — it is a rare fiber, after all. With the majority of the world’s supply coming from goats specifically living in the Gobi Desert, there’s a relatively long-ish supply chain process linked to producing sweaters and the like. To that end, the best cashmere sweaters generally veer towards basic or neutral (for versatility’s sake) — and it's only fitting that they're often purchased as investment pieces. (On the flip side, if a style is too-good-to-be-true cheap, the sweater is likely sus or blended with other not-as-soft materials.)
With so many fashion retailers and brands throwing around the “100% cashmere” language around, it’s hard to sort out where to find the sweaters worthy of your hard-earned dollars. So, for this edition of Hype Machine, we scanned through countless sites to filter out the highest-rated cashmere layerables according to serious cozy-seekers like you. (And, while Uniqlo doesn’t partake in customer reviews, we feel the retailer’s collection of cashmere crewnecks still deserves an honorable mention here for its longstanding level of quality and affordability.) Now that we’ve got all that out of the way, click on to see the best cashmere sweater styles the world wide web has to offer.
