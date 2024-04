Knitwear aficionados know that cashmere is a premium cold-weather fabric with superior warmth and softness. The prized fibre comes from cashmere goats, whose cold home requires their coat to be extra thick. Once turned into yarn, however, it can be woven or knitted into varying thicknesses. So no matter how you prefer your cosy — perhaps as a ribbed cardigan , a fitted pullover, or even a light, sleeveless vest — the ways in which you can layer and wear it are limitless.