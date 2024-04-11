The thing about cashmere, however, is that it’s expensive — it's a rare fibre, after all. With the majority of the world’s supply coming from goats specifically living in the Gobi Desert, there’s a relatively long-ish supply chain process linked to producing sweaters and the like. To that end, the best cashmere sweaters generally veer toward basic or neutral (for versatility’s sake) — and it's only fitting that they're often purchased as investment pieces.