Knitwear aficionados know that cashmere is a premium cold-weather fabric with superior warmth and softness. The prized fibre comes from cashmere goats, whose cold home requires their coat to be extra thick. Once turned into yarn, however, it can be woven or knitted into varying thicknesses. So no matter how you prefer your cosy — perhaps as a ribbed cardigan, a fitted pullover, or even a light, sleeveless vest — the ways in which you can layer and wear it are limitless.
The thing about cashmere, however, is that it’s expensive — it's a rare fibre, after all. With the majority of the world’s supply coming from goats specifically living in the Gobi Desert, there’s a relatively long-ish supply chain process linked to producing sweaters and the like. To that end, the best cashmere sweaters generally veer toward basic or neutral (for versatility’s sake) — and it's only fitting that they're often purchased as investment pieces.
On the flip side, if a style is too-good-to-be-true cheap, the sweater is likely sus or blended with other not-as-soft materials. If you are opting for a cashmere blend jumper, opt for one that combines cashmere with fibres like cotton and merino wool, rather than synthetics.
With so many fashion retailers and brands throwing around “100% cashmere” language, it’s hard to sort out where to find the sweaters worthy of your hard-earned dollars. So, we scanned countless sites to filter out the highest-rated cashmere layerables — scroll on to see the best cashmere jumper styles the Internet has to offer.