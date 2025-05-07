Labubu, and collectible plushie keychains in general, have created a kind of subculture and meaningful communities. Peavey called them out as a conversation starter, and Viera claims that they’re a great way to make friends in the wild. Tarzaban agrees, explaining: “Since we’re in such a digital age, we crave something physical so deeply, and this is a bond that you can have with people, unspoken.”



Several interviewees also shared that Labubus allow under-represented communities to connect and joyfully express themselves. Stockwell shares that her love of collecting trinkets brought Labubu to her attention. “I collect from a point of view that makes me happy because I'm autistic,” she says. “If there's a whimsical little guy that's like a weird figurine, I'm going to buy it.”



Brown, who affectionately calls Labubu “ugly-cute,” says: “I have always been someone who reconnects with my younger self, and my transition kind of forced me to nurture my younger self in certain ways. And I actually think that a lot of what's going on with Labubu right now around the world is that people are finding comfort in easily accessible comfort.”



Meanwhile, Adigun further explains her connection to Labubu. “As a Black woman, I don't want to have something that doesn’t necessarily represent me. For example, Sonny Angel — I can feel excluded from those things. It's a little white baby, which is cute, but doesn't really make sense for me to have on my phone. So, these little monster babies are just furry and hairy. It's a little bit easier for me.”