This is when I realised I’m not off to a bad start. Every year, I put together a style moodboard for myself that helps me start to shape an idea of ‘who I am’ in a specific year in terms of how I want to dress. Looking at 2023’s moodboard, I can already tell a story: There are a lot of menswear-inspired outfits in neutral tones that make up the foundation of my wardrobe, as well as pop punk-infused looks that explain my present obsession with the Y2K Indie Sleaze trend. Then, there are also pops of red that are heavily influenced by the autumn 2023 collections so far, as well as vintage Yves Saint Laurent runway images. The common themes are clear: neutral colours intermingled with a heavy preference for minimal and menswear-inspired silhouettes in black and red, expressing my need for practical on-the-go outfits, as well as my love of goth aesthetics and men’s suiting.