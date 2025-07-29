R29 Editors’ Pick: Fashion & Beauty Finds We’re Buying In August
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We’re all about testing what’s new, but we also love returning to what works — whether it’s beauty that delivers or pieces that fit seamlessly into our wardrobes.
From a local Euro summer-inspired collection to breezy pants and maxi dresses, you can tell that the office is ready for warmer weather. We'll be styling a mix of boxy and slouchy silhouettes through the seasonal shift. The fresh colourways of a cult sneaker drop have caught our eye, plus a great pair of earrings, because sometimes that carries the fit.
On the beauty front, we're locking in on hair, skin and lip maintenance. We've got masks and serums to combat drying winds, two hair products that will help you skip the blow-outs and colouring appointments (in this economy?) and a new colour drop from a cream-oil-formulated lip balm fave.