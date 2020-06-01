R29 Style Picks: Everything We Want To Wear In June

Britain’s long winters normally make the arrival of summer feel like a big hug from an old friend. However, given that we can’t hug our pals at the moment, the recent warm weather feels somewhat bittersweet. Without the option to enjoy an ice cream on the beach or a cold drink in a beer garden, the summer ahead looks strange and unfamiliar. But one thing that can make us feel like our normal(ish) summery selves is the perfect hot weather ‘fit.
Once a sea of leggings and coffee-stained hoodies, lockdown dressing has become an opportunity to put our best foot forward, and frankly, we’re going for it. With an unending selection of mood-boosting prints, patterns and palettes to choose from online, our weekend park picnic is the perfect excuse to put on a new pair of sandals or a printed sun hat.
It might not be the dreamy island getaway wardrobe you were planning to wear this summer but a socially distanced meet-up and a gin in a tin with your loved ones is still enough of an excuse to get dressed up. From comfy linen shorts to floaty frocks, click through to see what R29 staff are wearing this June…
