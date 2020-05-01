With no sign of the lockdown being lifted any time soon, for many of us isolation has become the new normal. That means working from home in our joggers, socialising (remotely) in our pyjamas, and enjoying that makeup-free life 24/7. If you're anything like us, though, you're itching to feel more like yourself – and embracing spring dressing is the perfect way to shake off those Groundhog Day feelings.
The weather has been kind to us and although we can’t socialise the way we'd like to, we can still flaunt our style during our daily walks or in our gardens for the ‘gram. It might not be the bottomless brunch you’re dreaming of but it's something to spark joy during these unprecedented times. If you’re on the hunt for some new threads to spice up your IG feed, read on. Here's what team R29 is lusting after this May.