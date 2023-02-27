Pansy Purple Is Our New Spring Obsession

Fashion designers don’t invent colours but luxury labels tend to lead the charge when it comes to shades reaching cult status. In 2021 Bottega popularised Kelly green, while Valentino initiated last year's craze for Barbie pink. In 2023, Versace is proving the power of pansy purple.
Sitting somewhere between deep indigo and a punchy grape, the blueish hue is bold and sophisticated, eschewing the warmth of some purple shades for a much cooler undertone. This edginess is perhaps why the colour became the focal point of Versace's Spring/Summer '23 presentation in Milan, where purple lights accentuated the collection's goth bride aesthetic.
From ruffle tie tops with satin mini skirts to hooded latex looks and sheer dresses, the colour dominated the catwalk. Bella Hadid even debuted a head-to-toe violet wedding dress, complete with lace veil. Following the recent release of the Italian fashion house’s Dylan Purple fragrance, it’s clear the shade has the Versace seal of approval. Other labels seem to feel the same, with the hue visible in collections from Jacquemus to Stand Studio.
Like the vibrancy of a purple pansy or the brightness of fresh lavender, the hue lends itself to the arrival of spring. Plenty of high street brands have also jumped on the colour, with everything from statement dresses to sweater vests available in the head-turning shade.
If adding a pop of purple to your spring wardrobe sounds like a good idea, click through the slideshow ahead.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.