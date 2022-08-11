One month ago, the internet was momentarily silenced when the first photos emerged from the set of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film. The global response was one of dizzying delight, with fans speculating that the 2023 flick could reinvent pop culture as we know it, gifting unto us a plethora of memes, catchphrases and – most importantly – iconic looks. The photos haven't answered all of our burning questions about the Margot Robbie-fronted feature but they have made one thing crystal clear: smack-you-in-the-face pink is our new summer uniform. Enter: Barbiecore.
Advertisement
Greta Gerwig notwithstanding, this season's biggest champion of the hue by far has been Maison Valentino, whose Pink PP collection proved not only the colour’s versatility but its immense star power. Valentino's AW22 runway showcased everything from fuchsia maxi dresses to tailored suit trousers and marabou feather coats, which have since been seen on everyone from queen of pop Lizzo to the queen of Genovia, Anne Hathaway.
Other brands have shown their love for hotter-than-hot pink too, with Versace’s corset dresses and towering Medusa Aevitas platform pumps making living dolls more of a reality than ever before. Elsewhere, Balenciaga proved that even athleisure can exist in the Barbiecore universe with its neon Lycra looks alongside blush-toned Cagole 90mm boots and bedazzled handbags.
The essence of Barbiecore is all about embracing hyperfemininity as a new generation dismantles the criticism and gendered rules historically attached to the colour pink, be it bright or bubblegum. In its new era, the hue often comes with a fitted silhouette and larger than life embellishments, making the trend a firm favourite among the celebrity crowd.
Starting its journey at the Met Gala, where it was worn by artists from SZA to Sebastian Stan, the colour grabbed our attention as we moved towards the height of summer. Florence Pugh proved the power of pink tulle during a recent red carpet appearance, while Kylie Jenner kept things classic on a trip to London in vintage Comme des Garçons. Meanwhile nothing could have prepared us for Dua Lipa's showstopping pink rhinestone co-ord with matching metallic boots.
Advertisement
There's no denying the influence of popular culture and high fashion but as with all trends, the internet has also had a hand in the colour’s come-up. Largely synonymous with Y2K nostalgia and the rise of #bimbotok, Barbiecore is bigger than a fashion moment. It's a movement made by and for the girlies, balancing fierceness, playfulness and a touch of 'no thoughts just vibes'.
If you're hesitant to style Barbiecore IRL, we're here to prove that bright pink can be worn for (just about) every occasion.
Festival Barbie
Barbie girls might not like spending too much time on their feet but they'll gladly make an exception for a festival or two. Pink and practical is a great stage-side shout with crossbody bags, co-ords and flat footwear. Keep things fun with face gems and neon pink eyes.
Holiday Barbie
When it comes to dressing for the heat, Beach Barbie must always be cool and comfy. Think: pink tie-dye swimsuits, tinted shades, neon slides and crochet bucket hats for ultimate vacay vibes. Don’t forget your Barbie-approved SPF.
shop 8 products
Wedding Guest Barbie
While you might not be attending Barbie and Ken’s nuptials this season, plenty of us have tickets to one or two weddings (at least) this summer. Pink-hot sophistication is on the rise so intersperse your bright pinks with reds for a look that's effortlessly glam.
Party Barbie
Even Barbie girls need to blow off steam sometimes. If you’re heading out to the dance floor (or the front room of your next house party), why not combine fancy and fierce with a saucy mini and opera gloves to match? For added sparkle, opt for a pair of head-turning heels like these blinged-out sandals.
Advertisement
Work Barbie
Date Night Barbie
Casual Barbie
When rollerblading on the boardwalk à la Margot and Ryan, incorporate this hot hue in every facet of your 'fit with bold cycling shorts, faded oversized tees and vibrant accents on sporty trainers. Soft accessories are there to dial up the girlie vibes (and break your fall!).
shop 7 products
Advertisement