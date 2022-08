One month ago, the internet was momentarily silenced when the first photos emerged from the set of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film . The global response was one of dizzying delight, with fans speculating that the 2023 flick could reinvent pop culture as we know it, gifting unto us a plethora of memes, catchphrases and – most importantly – iconic looks. The photos haven't answered all of our burning questions about the Margot Robbie -fronted feature but they have made one thing crystal clear: smack-you-in-the-face pink is our new summer uniform. Enter: Barbiecore.