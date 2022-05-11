While there are your classic rubber slides, often banded with a logo or graphic, there's a separate rank of slides that don't make you look like you're on a resort holiday. Think platforms, metallics, satin fabrics and crochet detailing. Slides for the office and slides for nights out.
That being said, finding a pair that actually looks professional – and dare we say expensive – can take some time. So that's why we've done the work for you. Scroll on to shop 15 pairs of deceptively affordable slides, all under £60.
