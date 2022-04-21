These Are The Comfiest Platform Sandals You’ll Ever Own

From mules to slides, espadrilles to gladiators, platform sandals are undeniably the shoe of the summer. The height-boosting footwear is not only a welcome alternative to heels, it's also beach-, gravel- and grass-friendly (perfect for wedding season!) and offers that extra bit of cushioning between our feet and the ground.
This is not to say that all platforms are created equal. In fact, many chiropodists warn against them. Their rigid soles – though a blessing when pounding the pavement – can wreak havoc on weak ankles, rub heels raw and put excessive pressure on our bones.
This is where FitFlop comes in. The brand's designs make use of biomechanics to complement your body structure, joint alignment and natural movement. Its platforms also use Microwobbleboard™ tech: three levels of cushioning that diffuses underfoot pressure by increasing the contact area of the foot to the midsole. Even better, you’re getting style with your substance. FitFlop's lineup includes everything from bold summer brights to throwback '90s slides.
Ready for your comfiest summer yet? Click through for the five FitFlop platforms that we’ll have on rotation all summer long.