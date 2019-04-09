With Bohemian Rhapsody winning accolades left and right, Elton John biopic Rocketman in cinemas this May and a David Bowie film in the works, glam rock is on designers' minds. It’s no wonder that platform shoes are making a big comeback.
Retro fans are sure to love Saint Laurent’s disco-ready '70s references, complete with glitter and star motifs. Also looking to the past for SS19 was Salvatore Ferragamo, whose sculptural wood, cork and raffia platforms were inspired by the work of artist Constantin Brâncuși.
Modernising the trend, indie brands Maison Mihara Yasuhiro and Sunnei offered sporty and architectural designs with turbo-charged soles, while Miu Miu chose a heady dose of kitsch, sending satin-covered platform Mary Janes bedazzled with rhinestones down the runway. Our favourites? Jour/né's '90s Baby Spice-style platform sandals, updated with tie-dye soles and skinny ankle straps – sure to become Instagram favourites.
The best way to introduce platforms to your wardrobe is with confidence. And thanks to their even, chunky heels, platforms are comfortable to walk (and dance!) in. Check ahead for our top picks of the season.