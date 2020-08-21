We’re Swapping Out Summer Sandals For Fuzzy Autumn Slides

We've nearly reached the end of the summer and, at this point, our indoor-footwear game is strong. We’ve embraced the mood-boosting practice of wearing beloved-but-impractical shoes around the house and we've also invested some pennies in shoes that were never meant to hit the pavement. But, with fall peeking around the corner, we’re looking to give our inside kicks an even cosier upgrade. We're talking serious fuzzy, furry, slipper-style types of cosy.
The slide-style slipper elevates what normally would be considered sleepwear to new fashionable-footwear heights. Whether it’s rendered in plush faux fur, genuine sheepskin, alpaca, or an engineered wool blend, this ultimate transitional shoe seems to satisfy every quarantine-footwear requirement: comfortable, easy-wearing, and (with a pile so deep it could be mistaken for a Pomeranian) its cuteness levels are off the charts. Whether you’re looking for a hairy hot-pink mule or a natural-fibre crossover slide, you’ll find your new cosy autumn shoe in our roundup of slipper-slides ahead.
