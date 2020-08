We’re Swapping Out Summer Sandals For Fuzzy Autumn Slides

The slide-style slipper elevates what normally would be considered sleepwear to new fashionable-footwear heights. Whether it’s rendered in plush faux fur, genuine sheepskin, alpaca, or an engineered wool blend, this ultimate transitional shoe seems to satisfy every quarantine-footwear requirement: comfortable, easy-wearing, and (with a pile so deep it could be mistaken for a Pomeranian) its cuteness levels are off the charts. Whether you’re looking for a hairy hot-pink mule or a natural-fibre crossover slide, you’ll find your new cosy autumn shoe in our roundup of slipper-slides ahead.