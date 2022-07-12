As you read this, there are over 250,000 Amazon items percolating as part of its legendary Prime Day sale — which, contrary to the name, actually lasts for two days. As usual, we've been hawkishly monitoring the vast dot-com: compiling the best finds like a pro, keeping tabs on all the early bird deals, and bookmarking every best sex toy and beauty product that the hyped sale will have on offer.
With several years under our belts, we consider ourselves seasoned experts in distinguishing Amazon Prime Day's most cart-worthy discounts from its duds. If you’d prefer to avoid the turbulent mosh pit of the aforementioned 250,000+ deals, then welcome to the R29 Shopping team's private Prime Day club — aka a guide to all the Amazon Prime Day deals we're actually buying this year. Ahead, find everything from discounted Sunday Riley face oil to almost half-off Beats headphones that we’re finally adding to cart.
