This Korean Moisturiser Eradicated My Dry Skin — & It’s Only £22

As someone who struggles with dry skin, I shudder every time I have to wash my face during the winter. The experience can only be described as sensory overload: The second after I rinse my face and pat it dry, it feels so tight, itchy and tingly all over, like it’s about to crack open. On chillier days, a flaky rash develops at the tip of my nose and cheekbones. Even when I pile on layers of serums or face oils, the discomfort can linger. I know I’m not the only one whose skin is constantly screaming for more hydration in colder months; data from Google Trends shows that searches for “dry skin in winter” had a 450% spike in the last 90 days.
Enter: Aestura Atobarrier 365 Cream, £22, the moisturiser that has helped my skin transform for the better this winter. I’m pretty sure this product is why many Koreans have glass skin even during the cold and harsh winters.
I discovered this moisturiser when a colleague raved about it after snapping it up during Prime Day. A few things immediately got me interested: First of all, Aestura claims to be the top dermocosmetic brand recommended by dermatologists in South Korea. Ceramides, a buzzy skincare ingredient beauty editors love, also feature heavily in the entire range. Lastly, it’s available on Amazon for £22 — about half of what I typically pay for a good moisturiser these days.
I tested this moisturiser over two months and have almost finished the tube. Read ahead to discover why it has become such a staple in my winter skincare regimen, plus an expert-led refresher on the skincare benefits of its key ingredients.
What are the skincare benefits of ceramides?
The main selling point for this moisturiser is the fact that it’s jam-packed with ceramides, a holy grail skincare ingredient for me. Whenever I spot this buzzword in a product — whether it’s a lip treatment, moisturiser or eye cream — I just know that my skin will take to it brilliantly.
Amanda Azzopardi, advanced nurse practitioner, breaks down why ceramides are so great for the skin. “Ceramides make up a large part of the skin’s lipid layer, which is the outer layer of your skin that protects you against external irritants,” she says. “Using products with ceramides will reinforce this natural barrier by locking in moisture, which in turn reduces dryness and irritation.”
Humans naturally produce ceramides but people with sensitive skin often have a compromised skin barrier, which in turn causes more dryness and irritation. Think of using a ceramide-rich product like giving your skin a protective helmet, reinforcing it against the elements — in this case, harsh winter weather.
Is Aestura Atobarrier 365 Cream any good?
As soon as I squeeze this moisturiser out of the tube, I’m reminded why I always look for ceramides whenever I shop for a moisturiser: I just can’t get enough of the nourishing yet lightweight texture. The product is rich and creamy but glides across the surface of my skin so smoothly, like icing on a cake.
If I look really closely, I can see little beads of ceramides getting crushed when I slather the cream onto my hands, melting into my skin instantly. These are called capsulised ceramides, a proprietary technology by Aestura, which promotes longer moisture retention by having these particles fill the gaps in the skin barrier.
Despite its creamy texture, Aestura Atobarrier 365 Cream absorbs quickly, forming a protective layer over the surface of my skin without any greasiness. I immediately notice this in areas where my skin often feels raw from dehydration, like the corners of my nose and along my jawline. In these flaky spots where my skin barrier feels most damaged, the moisturiser does a fantastic job of repairing and sealing in hydration.
I also notice my skin feeling smoother and plumper over time. This can be attributed to the fatty acids and cholesterol in the formula. Like ceramides, these two ingredients are also crucial for maintaining the health of the skin’s lipid barrier. “Fatty acids help improve the skin’s elasticity, making it softer and more supple, while cholesterol supports barrier repair and hydration,” Azzopardi adds. “Together, these ingredients help to nourish the skin, boost its protective functions, and keep it looking smooth and supple.”
Final thoughts
Aestura Atobarrier 365 Cream makes a great daily skincare product for people with conditions like eczema or rosacea thanks to the calming properties and protective benefits of ceramides. It has very quickly risen through the ranks as my default moisturiser when my skin feels dehydrated, whether it’s from dry weather or lack of sleep. It sits seamlessly under my SPF and makeup, especially on cold, blustery days. I’ve gone through my tube so quickly since I keep slathering it all over my hands and body, too. My complexion looks healthier and glowier, with no dry patches in sight — which is pretty much as close as I’ll get to achieving glass skin this winter.
