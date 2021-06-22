As you read this, there are over 250,000 Amazon items percolating as part of its legendary Prime Day sale — which, contrary to the name, actually lasts for two days. As usual, we've been hawkishly monitoring the vast dot-com: compiling Cliff’s Notes for shopping Prime Day like a pro; keeping tabs on all the early bird deals; bookmarking every best sex toy to small business that the hyped sale will potentially have on offer; strategizing our own Tour de Prime Day game plans.
With several under our belts, we consider ourselves seasoned experts in distinguishing Amazon Prime Day's most cart-worthy discounts from its duds. If you’d prefer to avoid the turbulent mosh pit of the aforementioned 250,000+ deals, then welcome to the R29 Shopping team's private Prime Day club — aka a guide to all the Amazon Prime Day deals we're actually buying this year. Ahead, find everything from 50% a luxury-skincare essentials kit to almost 30% a top-of-the-line robot vacuum that we’re finally pulling the trigger on and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff — and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.