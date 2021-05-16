5 Sandal Styles You’re About To See Everywhere This Summer

At the beginning of the year, summer felt like a false memory. British winters often feel never-ending but in a year that saw most of us confined to our homes, the seemingly relentless cold weather was almost too much to bear. Thankfully, the sun is finally starting to rear its head – and bringing with it a bucketload of newly sanctioned, socially distanced activities.
So what better way to celebrate the arrival of the warm weather (and gatherings that don’t require a majorly advance restaurant booking) than with a new pair of sandals? After a year of wearing slippers, we're ushering in a new wave of stylish sandals to accessorise our show-stopping summer wardrobe. Don't worry though, chic doesn’t have to mean uncomfortable: some of the season's biggest trends are built around fashion and function.
Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of sandals to wear to Sunday brunch or some fancy flip-flops for a seaside staycation, there are tons of covetable shoes to shop this summer. To check out the biggest sandal trends on the agenda for 2021, click through the slideshow ahead...
