5 Sandal Styles You’re About To See Everywhere This Summer

Beach days, barbecues and park picnics are filling up our diaries, showing that despite the wild weather, summer is here. So when it comes to shoes, there’s only one style for it, tempting us away from sneakers, pumps and cowboy boots (albeit briefly). We’re talking about sandals, of course, and there’s a whole host to choose from.
Flip-flops can feel like a failsafe but they’ve undergone a style shift over the past couple of seasons and the XXL platform iteration is currently the hottest on the block — think Lizzie McGuire meets Bang On The Door's Groovy Chick. Birkenstocks are still going strong, with almost every high street brand selling similar alternatives, and comfort-focused Tevas have us reconsidering the dad sandal.
Gladiator sandals have also had an upgrade, with the likes of Dr. Martens breathing new life into the well-worn style. And if you’re looking to truly step into summer, white works wonders to brighten up any look.
Ahead we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite finds to make sandal shopping just that little bit easier.
Birkenstocks
Love them or loathe them, Birkenstocks need no introduction. Testament to the enduring popularity of ugly, clunky sandals, the brand has restocked its bestselling Bostons and added some more fashion-forward styles for summer. If real Birks are a bit out of your budget, there are plenty of high-street alternatives.
Wedge Sandals
Making our Lizzie McGuire and Bratz dreams a reality, wedge sandals — also known as platform or chunky sandals — are a summer style staple. If you're keen to drop a month's rent on a pair, leather flip-flops are the pinnacle of the trend. Luckily for us mere mortals, the high street is packed with plenty of budget-friendly options.
Gladiator Sandals
Gladiator sandals may seem like a bit of a throwback but we aren't wearing them with skater skirts or skinny jeans this time around. Sticking with the chunky sole trend, there are heaps of platform styles to pick from as well as more dainty designs.
White Sandals
We love white all year round but it seems to work its way to the front of our wardrobes once the warm weather rolls around. White shoes are just as wearable as black and bring a brighter, lighter look. They also look gorgeous with blue denim.
Teva Sandals
One thing we know for sure is that comfort is key so it's unsurprising that these foam-soled, Velcro-strap sandals are a firm favourite. Teva is the OG brand but there are plenty of similar styles coming through and no shortage of colourways to choose from.