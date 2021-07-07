At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Last year, loungewear sets won over denim devotees, luxury loyalists and even the most suited and booted among us. Whether it was Katie Holmes in Mango or Zoë Kravitz in head-to-toe Entireworld, the past year has served up plenty of inspiration for styling sweatshirts and joggers—both inside and outside the house—that even those who scoffed at the idea of a tie-dye two-piece initially were reaching for the nearest set of comfies.
With lockdown life continuing even now in 2021, it's clear that the trend isn't going anywhere fast, seeing the majority of us spend increased amounts of time at home (again). So how can we maintain our comfort levels without hurting the planet? Thanks to a slew of slick and sustainable labels, your everyday loungewear needn't make you feel guilty.
From Ninety Percent to Pangaia, here are the best sustainable loungewear sets we're donning this winter.