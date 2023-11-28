9 Sustainable Loungewear Brands For Conscious, Cozy Comfort

Over the last couple of years, loungewear sets have won over denim devotees, luxury loyalists, and even the most suited and booted among us. And if you would love nothing more than to live in soft pants every day of the week, it's worth making sure that our pursuit of comfort doesn't hurt our planet.
Thanks to a slew of stylish and sustainable labels, your everyday loungewear needn't make you feel guilty. From Girlfriend Collective to Pact, here are the best sustainable loungewear brands we're wearing for winter and beyond. Think perfectly oversized crewneck hoodies, flowy wide-leg joggers, and super-soft, organic cotton separates for quiet nights in.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.