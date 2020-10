This year, the loungewear set has won over denim devotees, luxury loyalists and even the most suited and booted among us. Whether it's Katie Holmes in Mango or Zoë Kravitz in head-to-toe Entireworld , 2020 has thrown up so much inspiration for styling your sweatshirt and joggers – both inside and outside the house – that even those who scoffed at the idea of a tie-dye two-piece back in March are eyeing up the cloudlike comfort of loungewear this season.