This year, the loungewear set has won over denim devotees, luxury loyalists and even the most suited and booted among us. Whether it's Katie Holmes in Mango or Zoë Kravitz in head-to-toe Entireworld, 2020 has thrown up so much inspiration for styling your sweatshirt and joggers – both inside and outside the house – that even those who scoffed at the idea of a tie-dye two-piece back in March are eyeing up the cloudlike comfort of loungewear this season.
After a summer of socially distanced frolicking, local lockdowns are seeing us spend increasing amounts of time at home (again) and with longer nights and shorter days incoming, battening down the hatches and getting cosy for winter is the only option. So how can we maintain our comfort levels without hurting the planet? Thanks to a slew of slick and sustainable labels, your everyday loungewear needn't make you feel guilty.
From Ninety Percent to Pangaia, here are the best sustainable loungewear sets we're donning this winter.
