Meet The Lightweight, Compressive Legging Made To Endure Any Workout

Selecting which leggings to wear is often solely dependent on the occasion. A thick pair with compression may be better suited for a high-intensity, high-impact activity whereas a softer, more flexible legging is likely more comfortable for yoga or Pilates. By now, most activewear brands have separate lines based on activity type, and the differences between brands are rather subtle. For example, for me, Lululemon's Seamless Training High-Rise Tights are reserved for HIIT-type workouts whereas the Girlfriend Collective Float collection is my go-to for Pilates. Rarely, though, do I find one legging that seamlessly fits into all workouts — yet it exists in the form of the Match Point Tight from sustainable activewear brand DK Active.
I wish you could literally feel and wear a pair of these leggings because it's the only way you can see what I mean — it's surprisingly both compressive and lightweight, which I've never really encountered before with other brands. It's ethically made with 100% regenerated nylon that has a slinkiness to it, and the overall fabrication feels cool to the touch. When pulled up (it's extremely high-waisted, by the way), the four-way stretch technology is said to offer muscular support — essentially, it means that the contouring fabric can stretch horizontally and vertically in equal measure across muscles, which then aids in blood circulation. Plus, the super breathability of the texture allows for any incurred sweat or moisture to be wicked away in no time.
I took these leggings out (which fit true to size) — and I wore a whole DK Active set to match with a medium-support bra called the Ignite Crop (which fits true to size) and a 100% organic cotton Side Swipe Tee (which fits like it's sized up) — for a double-whammy workout of a high-cardio tennis match in almost-30-degree heat, immediately followed by a lower-impact indoor barre class. The leggings, which wore like a second pair of skin the whole time, were compressive and kept everything tucked in throughout without any uncomfortable squeezing of my gut. Joy joy joy.
No surprise — it doesn't matter how sweat-wicking the material is — these pieces definitely needed to be washed afterwards. But what's so fabulous about the nylon texture of the legging and bra is that they're ripe for a quick hand wash in the tub or sink. To dry, I can just drape them over a bar or a rack, and they're ready to go again the next day. In addition to regenerated nylon, the brand also uses high-performance Italian lycra and a buttery-soft Supplex lycra for many of its styles, so there are options available for everyone and every type of body. All of the pieces are said to be manufactured ethically and eco-consciously, and they're rigorously tested and trialled in small batches to keep sampling production waste as low as possible.
While I haven't tested any of the brand's other pieces — there are also shorts, sweats, and outerwear offered in maternity and curve/plus sizes — I imagine the rest of the lineup is just as thoughtfully designed as the leggings and bra. And, if you're someone who has been searching for a versatile legging that will support you throughout all sorts of activities, the DK Active Match Point Tight is one style that you might want to work into your workouts.
