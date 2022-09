Meet The Lightweight, Compressive Legging Made To Endure Any Workout

I wish you could literally feel and wear a pair of these leggings because it's the only way you can see what I mean — it's surprisingly both compressive and lightweight, which I've never really encountered before with other brands. It's ethically made with 100% regenerated nylon that has a slinkiness to it, and the overall fabrication feels cool to the touch. When pulled up (it's extremely high-waisted, by the way), the four-way stretch technology is said to offer muscular support — essentially, it means that the contouring fabric can stretch horizontally and vertically in equal measure across muscles, which then aids in blood circulation . Plus, the super breathability of the texture allows for any incurred sweat or moisture to be wicked away in no time.