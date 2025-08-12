Drop Everything — Reformation’s Summer Sale Is Here
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Back-to-school season is nigh, but nothing brightens the end of the summer like a major discount from one of our favorite brands, especially when said brand only occasionally holds sales. We’re of course talking about Reformation — our go-to destination for modern, sustainably-sourced styles, top-quality denim, enviable wedding guest looks, linen basics, trendy plus-sized pieces, and more. (And we’re not alone — Ref has an impressive celebrity fanbase. Most recently, we’ve seen Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya, and Nicola Coughlan donning the brand.)
Whether you’re shopping for a late-summer getaway or looking ahead to fall, you’ll find plenty to add to your cart. The sale kicks off today with up to 30% off hundreds of styles and runs for a limited time only (or while supplies last). We recommend having your credit cards at the ready if you want to snag some of the best deals. Read on for our top picks.
Reformation Summer Sale: Dresses
Still looking to add a new dress to your wardrobe? You’re in luck — the Reformation sale is chock-full of options. Honestly, the choices are staggering, from lightweight linen minis and flowy maxis for last-minute getaways or destination weddings to slinky slips for date nights and versatile milkmaid styles for transitional dressing.
Reformation Summer Sale: Denim
If there’s one thing that Reformation has perfected, it’s denim. From your classic baby-blue jeans to the trend-forward styles (think relaxed jorts, corset tops, and slim-fit midi dresses), you’ll find them all at the Reformation end-of-summer sale.
Reformation Summer Sale: Plus Size
ICYMI, Reformation is one of the top destinations for chic, well-cut plus-size fashion. We’re very excited to see so many incredible pieces make it to the sale.
Reformation Summer Sale: Petite Size
Calling all our 5'3" and under friends — Reformation also has you covered with specially tailored petite designs, many of which are also discounted right now.
Reformation Summer Sale: Tops & Sweaters
What better time to upgrade your transitional and early-fall wardrobe than with a standout top or cozy new knit? (Or two, or three, or four, or… The world is your Reformation-sale-shaped oyster!)
Reformation Summer Sale: Matching Sets
When in doubt, let a matching set do all the heavy fashion lifting for you. Reformation is well known for its stunning selection, including easy, breezy linen numbers, office-ready vest-and-pants combinations, and versatile skirt co-ords that can be dressed up or down.
Reformation Summer Sale: Coats & Jackets
It might feel strange to think about the colder months amid hot, humid August, but they’ll be here before you know it. Now’s the time to save on a gorgeous new coat or jacket in preparation.
Reformation Summer Sale: Shoes & Handbags
We’re also on the verge of statement accessory season. Come fall and winter, you’ll be able to show off your favorites from the sale while bundling up — we're talking croc-textured knee-high boots, slouchy suede totes, and leopard print.
