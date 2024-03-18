Reformation’s Sustainable Swimwear Is Back & Better Than Ever

Reformation is beloved — especially by Refinery29 readers — for its sustainable clothing and it-girl accessories, and as of March 18, the Los Angeles-based brand is adding swimwear to its resume.
The launch comes five years after Reformation dipped a toe (get it?) into one-pieces and bikinis, but found the products weren't up to its sustainability standards, according to a press release from the brand.
Now, Reformation has seemingly perfected its sustainable swimwear materials, using the previous launch's recycled ECONYL regenerated nylon leftovers as well as a new, non-synthetic, and renewable material made of a bio-based fiber called EVO by Fulgar. The super-soft sustainable fabrics span all of Reformation Swim's vintage-inspired swim styles.
From 1960s-esque one-pieces (all under $180) to matching bikini separates (under $100) in a range of playful polka dots, delicate floral prints, and bold red hues, Reformation Swim is a nod to the past while being good for the planet (and your wardrobe). So click on to the shop the long-awaited swim line and get started planning your summer vacation.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors.
