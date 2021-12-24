Lululemon’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is Officially On

Here are two words you don’t see together every day: Lululemon sale. While Black Friday was our last shot at deals for many retailers, a few are observing Boxing Day — aka the post-Christmas sale blowout that’s heavily slept on here but widely celebrated globally. Thankfully for us, Lululemon is getting into the après-holiday spirit with a major shopping event the likes of which only come around once a year.
While you may have perused Lululemon’s We Made Too Much secret sale section, here’s why Boxing Day is an even bigger deal: WMTM tends to offer special pricing on a limited array of styles, Boxing Day is your chance to shop bestselling, rarely marked-down Lululemon favorites like Align leggings, cozy hoodies and outerwear, supportive sports bras, and much more. And while Boxing Day is the day after Christmas, Lululemon is kicking things off early this year. The party starts on Friday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. PST, and wraps on Tuesday, January 4 at 11:00 a.m. PST. As with any new Lululemon drop, the most coveted stuff tends to sell out fast, so if you see something you love, we suggest checking out ASAP.
To get you on your merry sale-shopping way faster, we’ve broken down the best Lululemon Boxing Day sale finds below.
Leggings On Sale
From fan-favorite Align pants (including the recently-debuted varieties with game-changing pockets) to down-for-anything Wunder Train tights, this is your chance to give your leggings drawer an epic refresh.
Sports Bras On Sale
Whether you're seeking light support or high-impact powers, Lululemon's sports bras offer something for every excerciser — all without sacrificing style or comfort.
Tops On Sale
Top it off with a breezy tank (All Yours) or cropped long-sleeve (Swiftly Tech) to help keep you cool and comfortable even during your most intense workouts.
Outerwear On Sale
Feeling the brrr-n? Keep things cozy with a fluffy fleece or puffer vest. It will become your new go-to for outdoor workouts and grocery runs.
Accessories On Sale
From headbands and scrunchies to hand sanitizers (BRB, stocking up), these well-priced finds are anything but an afterthought.
