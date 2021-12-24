Story from Most Wanted

Lululemon’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is Officially On

Karina Hoshikawa
Here are two words you don’t see together every day: Lululemon sale. While Black Friday was our last shot at deals for many retailers, a few are observing Boxing Day — aka the post-Christmas sale blowout that’s heavily slept on here but widely celebrated globally. Thankfully for us, Lululemon is getting into the après-holiday spirit with a major shopping event the likes of which only come around once a year.
While you may have perused Lululemon’s We Made Too Much secret sale section, here’s why Boxing Day is an even bigger deal: WMTM tends to offer special pricing on a limited array of styles, Boxing Day is your chance to shop bestselling, rarely marked-down Lululemon favorites like Align leggings, cozy hoodies and outerwear, supportive sports bras, and much more. And while Boxing Day is the day after Christmas, Lululemon is kicking things off early this year. The party starts on Friday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. PST, and wraps on Tuesday, January 4 at 11:00 a.m. PST. As with any new Lululemon drop, the most coveted stuff tends to sell out fast, so if you see something you love, we suggest checking out ASAP.
To get you on your merry sale-shopping way faster, we’ve broken down the best Lululemon Boxing Day sale finds below.
Leggings On Sale

Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 28"
$79.00$98.00
Lululemon
From fan-favorite Align pants (including the recently-debuted varieties with game-changing pockets) to down-for-anything Wunder Train tights, this is your chance to give your leggings drawer an epic refresh.
Lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Tight 25"
$99.00$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Under High-rise Crop 23"
$59.00$88.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Fast And Free High-rise Tight 25"
$109.00$138.00
Lululemon

Sports Bras On Sale

Lululemon
Energy High-neck Longline Tough Bra
$39.00$68.00
Lululemon
Whether you're seeking light support or high-impact powers, Lululemon's sports bras offer something for every excerciser — all without sacrificing style or comfort.
Lululemon
Free To Be Bra - Wildlight Support, A/b Cup
$29.00$48.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Strong Lines Bramedium Support, B/c Cups
$39.00$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ Reversible Bralight Support, A/b Cup
$39.00$58.00
Lululemon

Tops On Sale

Lululemon
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0race Length
$59.00$78.00
Lululemon
Top it off with a breezy tank (All Yours) or cropped long-sleeve (Swiftly Tech) to help keep you cool and comfortable even during your most intense workouts.
Lululemon
Align™ Cropped Tank Top
$49.00$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Cashlu Boxy Crewneck Sweateronline Only
$89.00$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Cool Racerback Short Tank Topnulu
$29.00$48.00
Lululemon

Outerwear On Sale

Lululemon
Down For It All Vest
$119.00$148.00
Lululemon
Feeling the brrr-n? Keep things cozy with a fluffy fleece or puffer vest. It will become your new go-to for outdoor workouts and grocery runs.
Lululemon
Insulated Quilted Jacket
$199.00$228.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Textured Fleece Half-zip
$89.00$138.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Pack It Up Jacket
$99.00$138.00
Lululemon

Accessories On Sale

Lululemon
Run For It All Earwarmer
$19.00$28.00
Lululemon
From headbands and scrunchies to hand sanitizers (BRB, stocking up), these well-priced finds are anything but an afterthought.
Lululemon
Multi-pocket Belt Bag
$29.00$48.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
No Nasties Hand Sanitizer3 Pack
$19.00$24.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wool-blend Scarf
$59.00$78.00
Lululemon
