ICYMI, Lululemon’s Secret Sale Section Is A Gold Mine

However, if you’re looking for four-dollar sign Yelp quality on a two-dollar sign budget, then you came to the right place. Earlier this week, the eagle-eyed R29 Shopping team hit the motherlode in Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section, aka, a treasure trove of marked-down workout leggings, sports bras, tops, jackets, and more. If you're not privy to this corner of marked-down deals, you must bookmark this destination for lowkey affordable (at least, by Lulu standards) finds. Shop our editor-approved sale picks here, ranging from $40 sports bras to $70 leggings.