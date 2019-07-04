The Best High Impact Sports Bras

And so, over the years, I’ve been on a quest for a high-impact sports bra that could contain my run-away breasts. For a long time, I thought it was hopeless. I would buy a size down, and wear two sports bras at a time to keep things in place (and to create a nifty pocket for my phone and keys). It's a good hack, but there are downsides. You have to wash your bras twice as often, and it’s annoying to have to pull two bras on and off when you're covered in sweat.