We’ve raved about Lululemon plenty on this site — and it’s genuinely because we’re fans of the gear. From internet-famous accessories to leggings we don't want to take off, the iconic Canadian label never disappoints. And as much as we hold room in our hearts (and closets) for our tried-and-true favorites — Align tights, Define jackets, Energy bras, and many more — we can’t help but go gaga over Lululemon’s fresh drops that either introduce a never-before-seen colorway, print, or innovative design altogether. (Savvy folks will remember that its groundbreaking foray into footwear only happened a year ago.)
As you know, the Lululemon hive is among the most loyal in the game — and as such, the freshest pieces also tend to be the ones that go like hotcakes. With all that in mind, we’ve corralled all of the shiniest new arrivals at Lululemon for your shopping delight. Watch this space!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.