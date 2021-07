If 2020 taught us anything, it's that fitness clothes are suitable for much more than working up a sweat. (Raise your hand if you too lived in leggings last year.) One such article of clothing that deserves an extra-special shoutout is the famed workout dress . Equal parts form and function, the easy, breezy one-piece allows you to live your best Sporty Spice fantasy while also being practical enough to actually exercise in.