Girlfriend Collective’s Limited Spring Colors Are Sellout-Bound

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
If you're still going strong on your New Year's intention to work out more regularly (or if you need a little encouragement with better gear), it may be time you treat yourself to some fresh, sweat-ready doodads care of Girlfriend Collective, the internet's favorite sustainable, size-inclusive activewear brand. As luck would have it, the GFs have just rolled out limited spring colors that are so boi-oi-oing to the eyes that they're bound to sell out (like Girlfriend Collective seasonal drops always do).
Advertisement
Inspired by "ethereal powdery pastels and late-day sunset skies," this spring drop features Girlfriend’s best-selling recycled-fiber compressive and woven styles in limited edition hues of Matcha, Lagoon, Droplet, and Snapdragon in sizes ranging from the brand's usual XXS through 6XL. And — cue announcer's voice — that's not all! Added to the existing Girlfriend Collective lineup, as of today, are sweat-wickin', body-contourin', spankin'-new pieces like a ballet-inspired shirred bra, a one-shoulder top and dress, and a "much requested" flare legging. If all this is making your heart race like cardio, you best add your faves to cart ASAP.
Shop Compressive Styles In New Spring Colors:
This cropped sports bra features a square neckline, perfect for those who want a top that's a bit more unique than your classic high or scoop neck.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Opt for the one-shoulder if you like your sports bra to feel a little disco.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Now you can cop Girlfriend Collective's #1 bestselling racerback bra in one of the new spring colors!
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Whether you wear it as a cropped tank or as a longline bra, this racerback classic is sure to hold you up.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Advertisement
Very compressive, very supportive, and very good for big busts (if you've got 'em).
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Don't be fooled by this workout skirt — it's anything but prim and proper. Go ahead and squat because the built-in compressive shorts have got you covered.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
Does this workout tank with (adjustable) spaghetti straps remind you of the aughts or what? Luckily, the recycled plastic fabric is very much modern.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective tops
Shop all Girlfriend Collective tops
Girlfriend's best-selling bra, the Paloma, has graduated into a whole dress! This medium-impact exercise frock even has pockets.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective workout dresses
Shop all Girlfriend Collective workout dresses
These shortie shorts provide just the right amount of coverage so that there isn't too much fabric getting in the way of your long-distance runs.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
If you prefer more thigh coverage, this bike short boasts a decent 8.5" inseam that won't roll up.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
Advertisement
Behold, the brand's absolute top-selling product! This outstanding legging —now sprung in spring colors — continues to hold you in with its high waist and compressive construction.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective leggings
Shop all Girlfriend Collective leggings
It's everything you love about the classic high-rise legging but with pockets on both sides for your phone, keys, and wireless earbuds.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective leggings
Shop all Girlfriend Collective leggings
Shop Ripstop Styles In New Spring Colors:
Get your tennis or golf on in this breezy skirt. It's even got built-in mesh shorts for stashing balls.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
When it's time to retire your fleece half-zip for the year, you'll want to swap it with this water-resistant windbreaker. It's even got a hood you can tuck away or pull out as needed.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective outerwear
Shop all Girlfriend Collective outerwear
The ripstop shorts sit high on the waist while the inner shorts climb high on the thigh. You can say this one's for fans of the micro.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
Though it's lightweight and unfussy, this short still has an undie liner for safe measure.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
Shop all Girlfriend Collective skorts & shorts
Shop New Compressive Collection:
Advertisement
The people have spoken and the Girlfriend has obliged. "By popular demand," here's the brand's first compressive legging with flares.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective leggings
Shop all Girlfriend Collective leggings
Who knew sports bras could be so chic and still be supportive? And the cut-out detail on the shoulder? Okay, we're in love.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Plié your heart out, girlfriend! This stylish v-neck bra has a ruched front detail and narrow racerback for elegant support.
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
Shop all Girlfriend Collective sports bras
The brand is all in on the one-shoulder look and we're here for it. This dress has got a built-in unitard, extra support at the bust, and...hidden pockets!
Shop all Girlfriend Collective workout dresses
Shop all Girlfriend Collective workout dresses
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.