Girlfriend Collective’s First Dress Is Here By Popular Demand

It’s official. Seattle-based sustainable brand Girlfriend Collective is the Beyoncé of activewear — i.e., the hits just keep on coming. Whether it was the recycled-fiber leggings that the brand distributed gratis to publicize their launch in 2017; the lighter-than-air separates that make up the FLOAT collection, or a brand-new, enviably cool assortment of gender-neutral loungewear, the eco-conscious auteurs are constantly churning out the sartorial equivalent of an earworm. The latest single (item) to top
the charts our carts is, according to the brand, its most-requested style ever. Girlfriends, meet the Undress, a silky-but supportive frock that’s mean for exercising — or not.
A micro-mini with sweat-friendly properties is nothing new — Outdoor Voices’ fan-favorite Exercise Dress and newest Athena Dress are known MVPs in the activewear community, and brands like Rec Room and Athleta offer similar sporty-chic styles. It’s no wonder that fans were clamoring for Girlfriend to join the scrum of skirted workout attire — with a size range that includes XXS, 6XL, and everything in-between, it’s often the only option for plus-size women in search of sustainably-made stretchy goods. With an elegant high necklace, criss-cross back, and inner sports bra and shorts, this one-and-done piece is will flatter whether you’re serving in tennis or just serving looks on a Tuesday. The best part? It made from the brand’s buttery-soft FLOAT fabric, which offers a recycled-polyester fabric with a lightweight, brushed hand-feel.
Intrigued? Well, you’d better hop (or skip, or run, or dance, or just stroll) to it — Girlfriend Collective’s most sought-after styles are not known for staying put for long.
