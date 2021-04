Girlfriend Collective’s First Dress Is Here By Popular Demand

A micro-mini with sweat-friendly properties is nothing new — Outdoor Voices’ fan-favorite Exercise Dress and newest Athena Dress are known MVPs in the activewear community, and brands like Rec Room and Athleta offer similar sporty-chic styles. It’s no wonder that fans were clamoring for Girlfriend to join the scrum of skirted workout attire — with a size range that includes XXS, 6XL, and everything in-between, it’s often the only option for plus-size women in search of sustainably-made stretchy goods. With an elegant high necklace, criss-cross back, and inner sports bra and shorts, this one-and-done piece is will flatter whether you’re serving in tennis or just serving looks on a Tuesday. The best part? It made from the brand’s buttery-soft FLOAT fabric, which offers a recycled-polyester fabric with a lightweight, brushed hand-feel.