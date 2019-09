This Brand Is So Sure You'll Love These Leggings, It's Giving Them Out For Free

After months of Facebook ads and wondering, we finally (finally!) got our hands on Girlfriend Collective's too-good-to-be-true leggings. And, guess what: They're actually pretty damn good. Check out our review here Girlfriend Collective has just announced that their free leggings promotion will be ending this week. You still have the chance to grab a pair until the end of Friday, February 3.Earlier this year, Girlfriend Collective piqued our interest with its almost-too-good-to-be-true promise of leggings that are ethically made, sustainably sourced, and, most importantly, free of charge (except for the cost of shipping). The promotion is still going on, and while those who originally signed up have been waiting patiently for their gratis product, Girlfriend Collective is sharing a pretty exciting update on Instagram today: Its first shipments of leggings is about to be mailed out.As for why the rollout took so long? "We initially had a few delays with our fabric," Ellie Dinh, the brand's cofounder, wrote to Refinery29 from Vietnam, where she's currently visiting Girlfriend Collective's factory in Hanoi. "Recycled yarn needs a little extra TLC at high volume, which is something we’re learning through this process. That put us a few weeks behind schedule, as we wanted to make sure everything was just right." However, the brand is catching up to speed and expects to send out a new shipment of leggings every week moving forward to those who have signed up so far.Dinh originally planned to launch Girlfriend Collective's e-commerce mid-fall, but she tells us that that's likely going to be pushed back.The good news, though? Its free-leggings promo will be extended for a bit longer. "We’re realizing there’s still a lot of demand for this promotion, and we want to make it accessible to as many ladies as we can," Dinh says. So get 'em while they're hot — or, well, free.This story was originally published on May 20, 2016.